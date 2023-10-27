Police raided BNP activists' houses in Munshiganj overnight, party alleges

Police have conducted raids and searches in the houses of Munshiganj's Gazaria upazila BNP leaders and activists throughout the night, local partymen have alleged.

"During the raids, Abu Yusuf Iqbal Khokon, joint convener of the upazila Krishak Dal was arrested from his home and SM Sohel Sarkar, a member of the upazila Jubo Dalwas arrested from Demra during police checking while he was on way to attend 28 October rally," Gazaria upazila BNP member secretary Abdur Rahman Shafiq said on Friday (27 October).

"Many people have CCTV cameras in their homes and you can see the footage on social media. Almost all our leaders and workers are on bail but after being arrested they are being sent to jail on false charges," he said.

"We are determined to make the 28 October rally a success. Many leaders and activists from Gazaria have already reached Dhaka and those who are left will also reach Dhaka ignoring the obstacles," he added.

Munshiganj BNP Joint Convener Md Mohiuddin Ahmed said, "10,000-15,000 leaders and workers are already in Dhaka. Between today and tomorrow, tens of thousands more will go to Dhaka."

Regarding the matter, the Gazaria police station Officer in charge Molla Soheb Ali said that the raids and searches are part of their regular activities to ensure the safety of the people.

"This is part of our regular activity. Only those who have warrants against them are being arrested. No one is being harassed for no reason."