Police to raid Dhaka hotels, messes ahead of Padma Bridge opening

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 11:54 am

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has decided to raid the capital's residential hotels and student messes in a bid to ensure foolproof security ahead of the Padma Bridge inauguration and Ratha Yatra.

DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam revealed the information during the unit's monthly crime review meeting in Dhaka on Sunday.  

Stating that, many VVIPs and VIPs are expected to attend the grand inauguration ceremony of Padma Bridge, he said, "Security measures have been beefed up. Our officials have been instructed to remain vigilant to ensure everyone's safety.

"Patrols and check posts have also been increased. Important areas have been instructed to be monitored by CCTV cameras."

The DMP chief said that the locations where cattle markets will be set up for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha should be given the utmost importance. 

"All concerned should be careful so that no untoward incidents, including any kind of extortion, take place in the cattle markets. We have to ensure the safety of the people by working intelligently," he added.

Mentioning that most of the complaints received by the police nowadays are of cyber crimes, the DMP commissioner said, "I have instructed the concerned officials to take all necessary measures to prevent and control such incidents.' 

"Besides, we are also working to stop motorcycle theft in the capital," he added.

