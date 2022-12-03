Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

Police have raided multiple residential hotels in the Banani area of the capital suspecting militant presence.

"Police have already cordoned off the North City hotel and carrying out a search operation," Banani Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nure Azam Miah told The Business Standard Saturday (3 December).

The raids are being conducted as part of a 15-day countrywide special drive.

The operation commenced on 1 December as per instructions from police headquarters.

As part of the raids, police barricaded different roads and set up check posts in Gulshan and Banani areas.

Police have also barricaded road 79 of Gulshan-2 circle in front of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's residence.

Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Gulshan division confirmed the matter adding that police are conducting a block raid in residential hotels and apartments in Gulshan and Banani areas.