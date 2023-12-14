Police, RAB, BGB launch joint operation to catch Gazipur rail tracks 'saboteurs'

A man was killed and ten others were injured as seven coaches of a train derailed in the Bankharia area at the outer signal area of Gazipur Railway Station early on 13 Dec. Photo: TBS

Law enforcement agencies and local administration today jointly launched an operation in a bid to catch those responsible for allegedly cutting a section of the railway track on Wednesday that led to a deadly train derailment in Gazipur.

A man was killed and at least ten others were injured in the incident at the Gazipur Railway Station's outer signal area yesterday.

Locals suspect the train derailment, which took place during a blockade called by the BNP, was caused by an act of sabotage.

The joint operation was launched after Ashraful Islam, deputy assistant engineer, Tongi region of the Railway branch of the Public Works Department, filed a case against unidentified persons for over cutting the railway line in Sreepur's Bankharia area.

The operation covered Bankharia and nearby villages.

According to local sources, a joint force consisting of local administration, the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) conducted this operation on Thursday morning.

Under the leadership of Sreepur Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Al Mamun, three platoons of the BGB, police and RAB members raided the Bankharia village.

They searched various houses, shops and interrogated suspects.

BGB 63 Battalion Lt Col Rafiqul Islam said, "A shocking incident happened on Wednesday. A joint operation is being conducted with a large number of members of the civil administration and law enforcement agencies to prevent such incidents from happening in the area in future.

"Judging by the way the railway line was cut using gas, we don't think outsiders are responsible for this. It was [likely] done by people from this region. Keeping that in mind, we are conducting operations in Bankharia and surrounding areas. We will arrest any suspect."