Police for putting militants, terrorists on shackles during court production

Bangladesh

BSS
22 November, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 05:24 pm

Related News

Police for putting militants, terrorists on shackles during court production

BSS
22 November, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 05:24 pm
Police for putting militants, terrorists on shackles during court production

After the recent escape of two death-row militants from their custody at Dhaka court, police recommended the prison authorities to put the militants, high-profile prisoners or people convicted in multiple cases on shackles (dandaberi) during their transport to and from the court.

Confirming the matter to BSS, deputy commissioner Jasim Uddin of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP's) prosecution wing said they have sent a letter to the prison authorities in this regard.

"Incidents of convict's escape have taken place during their court production as they were not put on shackles. It would have been possible to thwart such incidents if they were on shackles. We have sent a letter to prison authorities to take steps in this regard," the police official said.

The police authorities also called upon the prison authorities to take steps in transporting the militants, high-profile prisoners, convicts or people convicted in multiple cases, on separate prison vans.

Death-row convicts Abu Siddiq Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim, members of banned militant outfit Ansar-al Islam, were whisked away by their associates by beating police and spraying some chemical on their eyes at Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court arena on 20 November.

Top News

shackles / court production / police / court / Court Appearance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

6h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

6h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

8h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Offers on Samsung products marking Football World Cup

Offers on Samsung products marking Football World Cup

3h | Videos
Argentina's World Cup mission begins

Argentina's World Cup mission begins

4h | Videos
Ghanim al Muftah inaugurates Fifa World Cup

Ghanim al Muftah inaugurates Fifa World Cup

6h | Videos
Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering