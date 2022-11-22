Police for putting militants, terrorists on shackles during court production

After the recent escape of two death-row militants from their custody at Dhaka court, police recommended the prison authorities to put the militants, high-profile prisoners or people convicted in multiple cases on shackles (dandaberi) during their transport to and from the court.

Confirming the matter to BSS, deputy commissioner Jasim Uddin of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP's) prosecution wing said they have sent a letter to the prison authorities in this regard.

"Incidents of convict's escape have taken place during their court production as they were not put on shackles. It would have been possible to thwart such incidents if they were on shackles. We have sent a letter to prison authorities to take steps in this regard," the police official said.

The police authorities also called upon the prison authorities to take steps in transporting the militants, high-profile prisoners, convicts or people convicted in multiple cases, on separate prison vans.

Death-row convicts Abu Siddiq Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim, members of banned militant outfit Ansar-al Islam, were whisked away by their associates by beating police and spraying some chemical on their eyes at Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court arena on 20 November.