Police, protesters clash in Ctg; 5 students detained

At least five people were injured in the clash; police threw sound grenades and charged with batons

Protesting students block a road in Chattogram on 29 July. Photo: TBS
Protesting students block a road in Chattogram on 29 July. Photo: TBS

Police today (29 July) detained at least five college and university students who partook in a rally under the banner of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement protesting the filing of various 'false cases' against the protesters. 

Of the detainees four have been identified as Mohammad Emon, a second-year student of the Engineering Department of Southern University; Azmain Karim Nihal, a first-year student of Bakalia Government College; Julhas Hossen, a student of Gachbaria Degree College; and Nazrul Islam, a student of Chattogral Law College.

"They have not been arrested. They have been taken into custody to see if they were involved in any violence. If their involvement is not found, they will be released," said Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Deputy Commissioner (South) Mostafizur Rahman.

Quota reform protesters yesterday (28 July) announced rallies today in protest of the alleged 'enforced disappearance and murder of students, and filing of false cases against them'.  

The protesters had initially planned to hold the rally near the press club in Jamalkhan but later changed the rally area. At around 3:00pm, they blocked the road on the Cheragi intersections.

The police charged them with batons and threw sound grenades in a bid to disperse the protesters, our correspondent reports from the spot.

In response to police's actions, the protesters threw stones and bricks. 

The clashes left at least five, including police members, injured.

Bangladesh / Chattogram

