Police, protesters clash in Ctg; 5 injured, 20 students detained

Police today (29 July) detained at least twenty college and university students who partook in a rally under the banner of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement protesting the filing of various 'false cases' against the protesters.

Of the detainees four have been identified as Mohammad Emon, a second-year student of the Engineering Department of Southern University; Azmain Karim Nihal, a first-year student of Bakalia Government College; Julhas Hossen, a student of Gachbaria Degree College; and Nazrul Islam, a student of Chattogral Law College.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner (Public Relations) Kazi Md Tarek Aziz confirmed matter and said, "The protesters gathered there for a rally. At one stage, some people in the guise of protesters intruded the rally and started throwing brick bats at the police. When police tried to disperse them by firing tear shells and sound grenades, they threw crude bombs that left four police officials, including Assistant Commissioner [Kotwali] Atanu Chakrabarty, injured."

"Police later detained 20 people from the spot. They have been taken into custody to see if they were involved in any violence. If their involvement is not found, they will be released," he added.

Quota reform protesters yesterday (28 July) announced rallies today in protest of the alleged 'enforced disappearance and murder of students, and filing of false cases against them'.

The protesters had initially planned to hold the rally near the press club in Jamalkhan but later changed the rally area. At around 3:00pm, they blocked the road on the Cheragi intersections.

The police charged them with batons and threw sound grenades in a bid to disperse the protesters, our correspondent reports from the spot.

In response to police's actions, the protesters threw stones and bricks.

The clashes left at least five, including police members, injured.

Khan Talat Mahmud Rafy, coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, called off today's programme through a Facebook post under his name at 4:30pm.

He wrote, "Police are throwing tear gas on students in Chattogram. Our sisters were attacked by police. We are announcing the end of today's programme. Requesting the protesters to move to a safe place. Next update will be given."