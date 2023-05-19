Police prevent BNP rally in Sylhet as party 'fails to ask for permission'

Police allegedly barred BNP from holding a pre-scheduled rally at the Sylhet City Registry Ground on Friday (19 May).

"They [the police] have obstructed our peaceful programme, did not let us hold the rally in the Registry Ground," alleged BNP Chairperson's Advisor Khandaker Abdul Muktadir.

He said, "The police have occupied the Registry Ground and BNP has the rest of Sylhet. No one could suppress their movement."

BNP leaders expressed their anger over the police barricade blocking the Registry Ground gate. They brought out a protest rally from Court Point to Shaheed Minar after being denied entry to the venue.

The police, however, denied the allegation and said that BNP did not take permission to hold the rally at the Registry Ground.

"BNP was asked to hold the rally indoors. But they did not comply with the police instruction and gathered at the Registry Ground, " said Sylhet Metropolitan Police spokesperson Sudip Das.

He added, "Fearing an untoward incident, they have been removed from there."

The Sylhet district and metropolitan BNP organised the rally, with BNP's Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan as the chief guest.

BNP envisioned the rally to voice their concerns over the contempt of court and government, arbitrary arrests, false charges, police harassment, rising commodity prices, electricity shortages, and alleged corruption within the ruling Awami League.

The event also aimed to demand the implementation of their 10-point agenda.

"The government is afraid of the BNP," Nazrul said, explaining the reason behind the obstruction by the police.

He emphasised the party's stance regarding fair elections, stating that they believe it was impossible under the current government.

"All BNP leaders and workers should follow the instructions of the party and participate in the movement by boycotting the elections," the BNP leader said.