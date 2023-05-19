Police prevent BNP rally in Sylhet as party 'fails to ask for permission'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 May, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 06:38 pm

Related News

Police prevent BNP rally in Sylhet as party 'fails to ask for permission'

TBS Report
19 May, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 06:38 pm
Police prevent BNP rally in Sylhet as party &#039;fails to ask for permission&#039;

Police allegedly barred BNP from holding a pre-scheduled rally at the Sylhet City Registry Ground on Friday (19 May).

"They [the police] have obstructed our peaceful programme, did not let us hold the rally in the Registry Ground," alleged BNP Chairperson's Advisor Khandaker Abdul Muktadir.

He said, "The police have occupied the Registry Ground and BNP has the rest of Sylhet. No one could suppress their movement."

BNP leaders expressed their anger over the police barricade blocking the Registry Ground gate. They brought out a protest rally from Court Point to Shaheed Minar after being denied entry to the venue.

The police, however, denied the allegation and said that BNP did not take permission to hold the rally at the Registry Ground.

"BNP was asked to hold the rally indoors. But they did not comply with the police instruction and gathered at the Registry Ground, " said Sylhet Metropolitan Police spokesperson Sudip Das.

He added, "Fearing an untoward incident, they have been removed from there."

The Sylhet district and metropolitan BNP organised the rally, with BNP's Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan as the chief guest. 

BNP envisioned the rally to voice their concerns over the contempt of court and government, arbitrary arrests,  false charges, police harassment, rising commodity prices, electricity shortages, and alleged corruption within the ruling Awami League. 

The event also aimed to demand the implementation of their 10-point agenda.

"The government is afraid of the BNP," Nazrul said, explaining the reason behind the obstruction by the police.

He emphasised the party's stance regarding fair elections, stating that they believe it was impossible under the current government.

"All BNP leaders and workers should follow the instructions of the party and participate in the movement by boycotting the elections," the BNP leader said.

Top News

BNP / Rally / Sylhet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

7h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

9h | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

'Humanly impossible to handle': How Dhaka's street life tackles extreme heat

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

22h | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

9h | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

1h | TBS World
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors