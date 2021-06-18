Police praised for recovering UN official’s robbed valuables within just 10 days

The United Nation's Bangladesh office has appreciated the Tejgaon division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police as they recovered one of UN official's robbed mobile phone, smart watch and a gold ring within 10 days.

In an appreciation letter sent by Ramesh Chandra Singh, security adviser of the United Nations Development of Safety and Security (UNDSS), Bangladesh "Im writing this to thank and compliment you for the very efficient and professional work displayed by your team of Sher-e Bangla Nagar Police Station."

"One of our UN staff members Patrik Ranjan Bishi from ILO was robbed of his official mobile phone, personal smart watch and a gold ring on the foot over bridge at Dhanmondi-27 area on June 4 around 9pm. As required matter was reported to the police station,"

"To this delight, he has been informed by the police station that they have recovered the robbed items."

"Drawing also from my experience of 20 years in my own police service in India, I can say that recovering the stolen or robbed properties and further returning these to the rightful owner is one of the most difficult and proud piece of police work. It takes painstaking effort, dedicated hard work and commitment to make that possible."

"On behalf Of UNDSS, I offer my profuse compliment and sincere thanks to your team and to your leadership for the outstanding performance. I'm sure this will go a long way in further strengthening the trust between the police and citizens."

The letter has been sent to the deputy commissioner of Tejgaon division Md Shahidullah on Thursday and also a copy was sent to the inspector general of police.

TBS couldn't reach Md Shahidullah immediately for his reaction.

Meanwhile, Iftekhairul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of DMP (Media) told The Business Standard that the letter will inspire the policemen to do better service in future.

Zane Alam Musnhi, officer-in Charge of Sher-e Bangla Nagar Police Station told TBS that they could recover the phone around 10 days of getting the complaint.

According to the sources of the police station members of a snatching gag robbed the UN officials phone and others goods.

"They tried to sell out the products to black market but the police recovered before it happen," the source added.

