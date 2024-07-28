Police pick up quota reform protest coordinator Nusrat Tabassum

Nusrat Tabassum, a student of the Department of Political Science and coordinator of Dhaka University's Shamsunnahar Hall for the anti-quota movement platform "Anti-Discrimination Student Movement". Photo: Collected

Nusrat Tabassum, a coordinator of Dhaka University's Shamsunnahar Hall for the quota reform movement platform "Anti-Discrimination Student Movement," has reportedly been picked up by individuals claiming to be from the Detective Branch (DB) of the police.

Tabassum's cousin Meher Nigar Misty informed that Tabassum was picked up from her house at Rupnagar in Mirpur at around 5am today (28 July).

Misty told journalists that 10-15 plainclothes armed men came to her house where Tabassum was staying, claimed them to be DB and and took away Tabassum.

Nusrat is a student of the Department of Political Science of DU.

"Nusrat Tabassum apa was picked up by plainclothes law enforcement officers early this morning [28 July]. We demand information on her whereabouts and her immediate release. This anarchy is intolerable, and a united protest by all, regardless of party affiliation, is now imperative," Abdul Hannan Masud, another coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and a Dhaka University student wrote in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, general students of the university's Institute of Education and Research have issued a statement demanding the release of Shamsuzzaman Omi, a student of the 2020-21 academic year, who is imprisoned in connection with a case filed at the Airport Police Station related to the quota reform movement.

In the statement issued yesterday (27 July), the students said, "Shamsuzzaman Omi participated peacefully in the quota reform movement. He was not involved in any vandalism, nor was he associated with any student politics. We demand his immediate release and withdrawal of the false charges against him."