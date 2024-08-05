Police open fire after Jatrabari police station come under attack

Agitating people on street in Jatrabari area. Photo: TBS

A group of people attacked the Jatrabari Police Station this (5 August) afternoon.

Around 2pm, people attacked Jatrabari Police Station and carried out vandalism.

Meanwhile, they set fire to several vehicles kept in front of a building adjacent to the police station.

Police members confined inside Jatrabari Police Station were firing gunshots. Many reportedly received bullet wounds.

The army personnel were trying to control the situation.

