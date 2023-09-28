Police official among 3 killed in Ctg road crash

A police official was killed in a road accident at Ichamati Chhoto Kamaldah area adjacent to Nizampur College in Mirsarai upazila on Thursday 28 September). Photo: TBS

A police official among three people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Sitakunda and Mirsrai of Chattogram on Thursday (28 September).

Nahid, 50, a garments worker, and Zaman, 32, a bus assistant, died in an accident at Mogpukur in Bashbaria of Sitakunda upazila around 6am, according to Baraowlia Highway police station Sub-Inspector Deepak Kumar Singh.

On the other hand, SM Zahid Iqbal, 46, former officer-in-charge (OC) of Ranisankail police station in Thakurgaon, was killed in an accident at Ichamati Chhoto Kamaldah area adjacent to Nizampur College in Mirsarai upazila around 7:30am, said Kumira Highway police station OC Md Shahadat Hossain.

Dr Saifur Rahman, in charge of the emergency department at Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex, told The Business Standard, "Seven people were injured in the road accident in Bashbaria. We gave them initial treatment and referred them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

"On the other hand, four people were injured in the accident in Mirsarai. Among them, SM Zahid Iqbal died and his sister, Nargis Akhtar, has been referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in a critical condition."