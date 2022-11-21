Police officer killed after being hit by truck in Khulna

A police officer was killed after being hit by a truck in Khulna.

The tragic incident occurred in front of the city's Meenakshi Cinema Hall under Daulatpur police station around 10:15am on Monday.

The deceased, Musabbir Hossain, was the bodyguard of the Khalishpur Zone assistant commissioner of police.

Khulna Metropolitan Police (traffic division) ATSI G M Khalidur Rahman said that Musabbir arrived in front of the cinema hall with his motorcycle around 10:15am yesterday (20 November).

Musabbir fell on the road after a truck rammed his motorcycle from behind. He got crushed under one of the truck's wheels and was dragged seven yards, Khalidur added.

"Later he was rescued and sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital for treatment. However, the doctors there declared him dead upon arrival."

Contacted, Daulatpur police station OC Kazi Kamal Hossain said, "Alam Sheikh, the helper of the truck, was arrested from the spot of the incident.

"But the driver managed to flee. The truck has been seized. Legal steps in this regard are under process."