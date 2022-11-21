Police officer killed after being hit by truck in Khulna

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 01:20 pm

Related News

Police officer killed after being hit by truck in Khulna

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 01:20 pm
Police officer killed after being hit by truck in Khulna

A police officer was killed after being hit by a truck in Khulna.

The tragic incident occurred in front of the city's Meenakshi Cinema Hall under Daulatpur police station around 10:15am on Monday.

The deceased, Musabbir Hossain, was the bodyguard of the Khalishpur Zone assistant commissioner of police.

Khulna Metropolitan Police (traffic division) ATSI G M Khalidur Rahman said that Musabbir arrived in front of the cinema hall with his motorcycle around 10:15am yesterday (20 November). 

Musabbir fell on the road after a truck rammed his motorcycle from behind. He got crushed under one of the truck's wheels and was dragged seven yards, Khalidur added.

"Later he was rescued and sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital for treatment. However, the doctors there declared him dead upon arrival."

Contacted, Daulatpur police station OC Kazi Kamal Hossain said, "Alam Sheikh, the helper of the truck, was arrested from the spot of the incident.

"But the driver managed to flee. The truck has been seized. Legal steps in this regard are under process."

Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

5h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Noya: When accessory becomes an exhibit

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

17h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

18h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'