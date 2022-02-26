Police now more capable of ensuring security: Home Minister

Bangladesh

BSS
26 February, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 07:31 pm

Police now more capable of ensuring security: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said Bangladesh Police is now more capable of ensuring security of the common people as the government has trained them and provided with modern technology to curb crimes.

"Bangladesh police, in the meantime, played a very significant role in their services to people and helped enhance country's image abroad," he said.

The minister was speaking at a discussion marking the 47th founding anniversary of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at Razarbag Police Lines auditorium here.

He asked the police to continue their relentless efforts to uphold its image and ensure more service to the people. 

Lauding the contribution of police force in different patriotic and service oriented activities, Asadzzaman said members of police took a challenge to curb militancy, terrorism, drug abuse and arson attack, and they attained appreciation both at home and abroad. 

"When the whole world was facing a deep crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic, Bangladesh police in line with the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina played a very outstanding role in this regard and stood besides people at the tough time," the minister added.

The police, he observed, are doing very well in terms of providing services to mass-people .

The home minister categorically said police have meantime increased the quality of service in many ways. 

He said the country was moving forward under the visionary and prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when the whole world came to a standstill during the Covid-19.

The minister said, "During the Corona pandemic, the child did not want to take the father's body from the hospital but the police arranged everything for the deceased's burial."

Senior Secretary of the Home Ministry's Public Security Division Akter Hossain and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed were present as special guests on the occasion. 

DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam presided over the founding anniversary programme.

Earlier, the DMP screened a documentary on the activities of Bangladesh police and its historical background, where it was seen that Bangabandhu and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina did a lot for police.

