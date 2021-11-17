Police must ensure safety of every citizen: IGP

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 04:25 pm
Police must ensure safety of every citizen: IGP

“It is the prime responsibility of Bangladesh police,” he said while addressing the 15th founding anniversary event of Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) at Barishal Police Lines on Wednesday

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed has said police has to ensure the safety and security of every citizen of the country. 

"It is the prime responsibility of Bangladesh police," he said while addressing the 15th founding anniversary event of Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) at Barishal Police Lines on Wednesday. 

The IGP, as the chief guest, inaugurated the celebration programme as well as the new building of Barishal Airport police station under the BMP. 

Dr Benazir also unveiled a book named "Soda Jagrato" (Ever Awake) published by BMP. 

All the high officials of local administration, police, public representatives, civil society representatives and the business community participated in the programme.

The IGP and other special guests joined an idea-sharing meeting with the civil society. 

A cultural function has been held following the lunch. 

BMP Commissioner Shahabuddin Khan presided over the celebration event. 

The BMP has been established in 2006. 

