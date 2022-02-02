Police looking for Bogura man who posted ad seeking tuition in exchange for food

Police in Bogura are looking for the man who recently went viral on Facebook for posting an advertisement seeking tuition in exchange for meals twice a day.

The advertisement on a wall in Bogura city was posted by Alamgir Kabir, a local of Bogura's Zahurulnagar.

Police are trying to track down Alamgir in order to ascertain whether he is in need of any help or there is an ulterior motive behind the whole thing.

"We are yet to get a hold of him," said Sharafat Islam, media spokesperson and additional superintendent of police (Bogura Sadar circle), while speaking with TBS.

When contacted, Bogura Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Selim Reza said, "We are looking for him to find out if he really needs any assistance and of what kind.

"However, we are unable to reach him as his phone number is switched off."

Thirty-two-year-old Alamgir Kabir completed his honours and masters in political science from Bogura Government Azizul Haque College.