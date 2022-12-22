Police issue guidelines for residents, businesses along metro rail route ahead of launch

Police have issued seven guidelines for residents and businesses along the metro rail route from Agargaon to Uttara's Diabari as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate the country's first metro rail on 28 December.

PM Sheikh Hasina will travel from Agargaon to Uttara on the metro after inaugurating the service at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, confirmed Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP's) Mirpur Division Deputy Commissioner Jasim Uddin Molla.

According to a notice issued by police on Tuesday (20 December), the guidelines are: no new tenant will be allowed to move in any building or flat near the metro rail site before 29 December and no new offices, shops and restaurants can be opened in commercial spaces of any building along the route until 28 December.

Residents have been asked not to dry clothes or stand on balconies of buildings adjacent to the metro rail route on the day of the inauguration.

The notice also instructed that no photos or festoons can be hung in any building or flats in those areas on that day and no one can stay in any building/flat/hotel/restaurant/commercial space adjacent to the metro rail route on 28 December.

The owner of any licensed weapon will have to surrender their arms at the nearby police station within 25 December.

All banks and ATM booths on both sides of the route will remain closed from morning till the end of the ceremony, reads the notice.

