Police intensify stop and search operation at Aminbazar ahead of Friday rallies

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 11:04 pm

Related News

Police intensify stop and search operation at Aminbazar ahead of Friday rallies

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 11:04 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police have beefed up its stop and search operations at Aminbazar, the entrance to the capital on the Dhaka-Aricha highway, ahead of massive rallies by the BNP and associate organisation of the Awami League scheduled for Friday.

The intensified search operation began at 9pm on Thursday, resulting in slower traffic movement on the Dhaka-bound lane. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Earlier in the morning, district police members were on high alert outside the 20-Bed Hospital in Aminbazar, Savar. Later in the night, police set-up barricades on the Dhaka-bound lane and started searching passenger vehicles, including high-speed microbuses. 

BNP gets DMP's nod to hold walks; bar on loudspeaker use

They were seen inspecting bags of suspected passengers and interrogating them.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

However, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Savar Model Police Station, Deepak Chandra Saha, who was present at the check post, said the search was a part of their routine work. 

Dhaka District Additional Superintendent of Police (crime), Abdulla Hil Kafi, stated that the search activities were being emphasised due to the upcoming events of two political parties in Dhaka, with the aim to prevent any potential acts of anarchy.

Top News

police search / BNP rally / Awami League rally / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

9h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

11h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

1h | TBS Stories
How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

6h | TBS Career
JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

2h | TBS Stories
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

9h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price