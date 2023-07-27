Police intensify stop and search operation at Aminbazar ahead of Friday rallies

Police have beefed up its stop and search operations at Aminbazar, the entrance to the capital on the Dhaka-Aricha highway, ahead of massive rallies by the BNP and associate organisation of the Awami League scheduled for Friday.

The intensified search operation began at 9pm on Thursday, resulting in slower traffic movement on the Dhaka-bound lane.

Photo: TBS

Earlier in the morning, district police members were on high alert outside the 20-Bed Hospital in Aminbazar, Savar. Later in the night, police set-up barricades on the Dhaka-bound lane and started searching passenger vehicles, including high-speed microbuses.

They were seen inspecting bags of suspected passengers and interrogating them.

Photo: TBS

However, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Savar Model Police Station, Deepak Chandra Saha, who was present at the check post, said the search was a part of their routine work.

Dhaka District Additional Superintendent of Police (crime), Abdulla Hil Kafi, stated that the search activities were being emphasised due to the upcoming events of two political parties in Dhaka, with the aim to prevent any potential acts of anarchy.