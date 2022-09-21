Police instructed to be on high alert ahead of Durga Puja

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam has ordered all DMP units to be on high alert ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja, the largest Hindu religious festival of the country.

"We have to work diligently during the puja to ensure that no untoward incidents occur at the puja mandaps of Dhaka city," the commissioner said at the monthly crime review meeting for August 2022 held at DMP headquarter on Wednesday (21 September).

"Ansar members will permanently stay at the puja mandap this year. The police will also be positioned at the puja mandaps during the festival," he added.

The DMP commissioner also stated that if any political programme is held peacefully, the police will not intervene, but those who commit arson in the name of politics will face severe legal consequences.

"We must also be vigilant of those who aim to increase conflict centring around political agenda," the commissioner added.

During the political procession, he also instructed the police to avoid human casualties.

At the beginning of the monthly crime review meeting, the August crime report was reviewed. The DMP commissioner issued numerous directives to all concerned to maintain law and order and keep the crime rate under control.

During the meeting, the DMP commissioner gave awards to the best police officers to thank them for keeping Dhaka city safe and following the law.