Mistakes in GO regarding IGP’s Germany visit: Police HQ 

The police headquarters has claimed to have made mistakes in the government order (GO) issued for the travel of IGP Benazir Ahmed and two other officials to Germany for nine days to procure bed sheets and pillow covers.

Now the police HQ says the IGP along with other officials were supposed to travel to Germany for checking the quality of the materials used in the bedsheet and pillow cover and not for buying those.

Media and Public Relations Department Assistant IGP (AIG) Md Kamruzzaman confirmed this Saturday by sending SMS to the media.

He said neither any bedsheet nor pillow cover is being imported. Mistakes in order have created confusion.

He further said that procurement of various items for the force is a normal procedure. This procurement takes place following the public procurement rule of the government. There are mandatory rules to inspect the manufacturing company and the relevant raw materials by the procuring authorities.

It was mentioned in a letter, signed by Mahbubul Alam, deputy secretary of the home ministry on 7 February, that the IGP Benazir Ahmed is supposed to visit Germany this month to check the quality of bedsheets and pillow covers before shipment. Deputy Secretary of the Public Security Division Feroz Uddin Khalifa and Superintendent of Police of the HQ and Staff Officer of the IGP Mohammed Masud Alam were supposed to accompany the IGP.