Police to hold Joy Bangla Half Marathon on 7 June 

The Bangladesh Police Athletics and Cycling Club is set to organise the "Joy Bangla Marathon 2024", a half marathon, in the capital's Hatirjheel area on 7 June.

The event, covering a distance of approximately 22 kilometres, will get underway at 5:30am, said Banaj Kumar Majumder, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) chief and the club's president, during a press conference at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media centre today.

"Runners are invited to register for the event through the website as soon as possible as registrations will be closed after reaching 5,000 entries. The registration fee has been fixed at Tk 1,000," he added.

Replying to a question, Md Asaduzzaman, chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) and president of the marathon committee, said that they will follow international rules with the aid of Bangladesh Athletics Federation.

"The marathon will be inaugurated by Salman F Rahman, the prime minister's adviser on private industry and investment, while Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will be present to award participants at the end of the marathon," he added.

"Vehicles won't be allowed at the venue during the event and law enforcers will strictly monitor the overall traffic situation," said DMP Joint Commissioner (Crime) Liton Kumar Saha.

According to the PBI chief, the 5,000 individuals will participate in the half marathon across four categories and have to cover the distance of 22 kilometres within 3 hours and 40 minutes.

Ten individuals will be awarded from each category and all participants will receive jerseys, medals, and certificates.

The competition is open to both male and female individuals aged 16 and above.