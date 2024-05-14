Police to hold Joy Bangla Half Marathon on 7 June 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 09:47 pm

Police to hold Joy Bangla Half Marathon on 7 June 

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 09:47 pm
&quot;Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022&quot;. Photo: TBS
"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022". Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Police Athletics and Cycling Club is set to organise the "Joy Bangla Marathon 2024", a half marathon, in the capital's Hatirjheel area on 7 June.

The event, covering a distance of approximately 22 kilometres, will get underway at 5:30am, said Banaj Kumar Majumder, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) chief and the club's president, during a press conference at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media centre today. 

"Runners are invited to register for the event through the website as soon as possible as registrations will be closed after reaching 5,000 entries. The registration fee has been fixed at Tk 1,000," he added. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Replying to a question, Md Asaduzzaman, chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) and president of the marathon committee, said that they will follow international rules with the aid of Bangladesh Athletics Federation. 

"The marathon will be inaugurated by Salman F Rahman, the prime minister's adviser on private industry and investment, while Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will be present to award participants at the end of the marathon," he added.

"Vehicles won't be allowed at the venue during the event and law enforcers will strictly monitor the overall traffic situation," said DMP Joint Commissioner (Crime) Liton Kumar Saha.

According to the PBI chief, the 5,000 individuals will participate in the half marathon across four categories and have to cover the distance of 22 kilometres within 3 hours and 40 minutes. 

Ten individuals will be awarded from each category and all participants will receive jerseys, medals, and certificates. 

The competition is open to both male and female individuals aged 16 and above.

Joy Bangla Marathon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

13h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The US senator gave the idea of a nuclear attack on Gaza

The US senator gave the idea of a nuclear attack on Gaza

2h | Videos
Bangladesh’s T-20 World Cup squad review

Bangladesh’s T-20 World Cup squad review

2h | Videos
MV Abdullah crew arrives at Chattogram port

MV Abdullah crew arrives at Chattogram port

3h | Videos
It will take two months for Ukraine to turn around

It will take two months for Ukraine to turn around

50m | Videos