Police to help cattle traders transport their cash safely: IGP

Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed has advised the cattle traders to take the help of police if needed to return home safely with the money they make from selling their animals.

He said this while talking to reporters at Kamalapur field, after inspecting security arrangements of cattle markets in different parts of the capital on Saturday.

The IGP said, "I have talked to all the traders, buyers and tenants about the discipline of the cattle market, paying tax (hasil), and overall management."

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam and other senior police officials were present on the occasion.

DMP Additional Commissioner of Police (Admin) Mir Rezaul Alam, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Operations) Krishnapad Roy, Additional Commissioner of Police (DB) AKM Hafeez Akter, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Mohammad Munibur Rahman and other senior officials of DMP were present.