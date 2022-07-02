Police have yet to identify anyone involved in the attack on Prof Ratan Siddiqui’s house

Police have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the attack on the house of Professor Ratan Siddiqui – a cultural figure, playwright and researcher – in the capital's Uttara.

Sources said the case registered in connection with the attack has not been taken seriously. A day has passed since the incident but preliminary investigations, including a review of CCTV footage to identify the accused, have not been completed.

Uttara West Police Officer-in-Charge Shah Md Akhtaruzzaman Elias told TBS, "We have not yet arrested anyone but our investigation is going on. We will be able to bring the accused under the law very soon."

Earlier on Friday noon, Ratan Siddiqui was returning home to Sector-5, Uttara with his wife. A motorcycle was parked in front of his house, creating a barrier to entering the building. Siddiqui's driver honked to draw the attention of the motorcycle owner who was not present there.

At that time, people were leaving the mosque next to his house after the Friday prayers. A section of them came there and got into an argument with Siddiqui's driver and later with Siddiqui. At one stage, they vandalised the gate of Ratan Siddiqui's house and tried to attack him.

Later, his wife filed a case with Uttara West Police Station accusing 200 to 300 unidentified people.

Ratan Siddiqui was the acting chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board. He was also the vice president of the Udichi Central Committee and the general secretary of the Bangladesh Progoti Lekhok Songho.

This professor won the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 2020 for his contribution to drama. His wife Fahmida Haque Kali is an author.