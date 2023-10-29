Police have surrounded Fakhrul, Amir Khasru and Abbas' residences: BNP

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury's house has been surrounded by police in Gulshan, 29 October. Photo: TBS

Police have surrounded the residences of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and its Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury to arrest them, the party said today.

"Members of law enforcement forces are at BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's residence in Gulshan (H-18, Road-71, Gulshan-2) to detain him," said a media release signed by BNP Chairperson's media wing member Shamsuddin Didar on Sunday (29 October).

In another media release, the party claimed police have surrounded the residence of Mirza Abbas in the capital's Shahjahanpur.

"BNP's national Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas' house in Shahjahanpur has been surrounded by members of law enforcement agencies," it added.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury's house has been surrounded by police in Gulshan.