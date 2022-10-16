Police have demonstrated competence in fighting militancy: IGP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 07:25 pm

IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has said that the Bangladesh Police has demonstrated competence in contending with militancy.

"The law and order situation in the garment sector, across the country, is stable as everyone is working sincerely.  Due to this, foreign currency is being earned.  As a result, the country is moving towards remarkable development," he made the remarks at a reception by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police-DMP at Rajarbagh Police Lines Auditorium on Sunday (16 October).

The IGP also said that police stations should be made into a sanctuary for all, with their own responsibility. 

"Even if everyone works a 9-5 schedule, the police station door never closes.  The way you have contributed to creating hope and trust in people, it must be upheld in the future."

He also remarked that the police suffer continuously and often face criticism from the public.

Owing to the '999' national emergency service, people have faith that the police will urgently attend to their call for help, he mentioned.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun also said that DMP is the biggest unit of Bangladesh Police.

"DMP works tirelessly. The way DMP works is visible to all, at home and abroad.  Our support to the DMP will continue as usual," he added.

Meanwhile, DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said, if DMP works well, the whole country will run well. 

"If any crime is committed in Dhaka city, the officers of DMP will not stop until it is resolved. In any situation, DMP will work with firm conviction," he added.

