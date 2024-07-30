Police foil protest march of socio-cultural organisations

The protesters said they gathered at Zero Point to express their dissent against recent government actions but were met with police resistance. Photo: TBS

Police forcibly stopped members of various socio-cultural organisations from holding a protest march from the capital's Zero Point to Bahadur Shah Park in Old Town today.

The protesters said they gathered at Zero Point to express their dissent against recent government actions but were met with police resistance.

The police intervention resulted in a tense standoff, with both sides engaging in verbal altercations and minor physical confrontations.

Photo: TBS

At one stage, the demonstrators staged a sit-in programme on the road in front of Khoddor Market and began chanting slogans, singing songs, and reciting poems.

During the programme, which lasted for two and a half hours beginning at 3pm, traffic remained halted on the route from Zero Point towards Sadarghat and Babubazar.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Ranjan Dey, general secretary of Udichi, said, "Students across the country have been ruthlessly killed. We are here to protest this. We are not alone; people across the country have taken to the streets today."

Jamshed Ahmed Tapan, vice president of Udichi, said they will bring out a mourning procession at 3pm on Friday from the National Press Club towards the Central Shaheed Minar.