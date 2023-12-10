Police 'fire shots', arrest several activists from programme marking Human Right's Day, claims Jamaat

Police allegedly fired at a human chain programme organised by Jamaat-e-Islami held marking the International human Right's Day at the capital's Jatrabari area and arrested several of its activists today, the party leaders said.

During the operation police attacked them and fired bullets, Jamaat's Central Executive Council Member and Ameer of Dhaka Metropolitan South Nurul Islam Bulbul and Central Working Council Member and Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Dr Shafiqul Islam Masud said on Sunday (10 December).

Earlier Jamaat's Dhaka Metropolitan South chapter held a human chain programme on the occasion of International Human Rights Day at Shahid Farooq Road of Jatrabari.

At that time, they also protested the arrest of party men, including the party chief and demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

Jamaat's Central Majlis Member and Dhaka Metropolitan South Nayeb-e-Ameer Advocate Dr Helal Uddin led the program attended by other central leaders.

When contacted, Jatrabari police refused to comment on the matter.