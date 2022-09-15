Sporadic clashes between BNP and AL activists in Mirpur

Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Awami League (AL) locked into a clash in Mirpur, Dhaka this afternoon.

The clash left several people injured as AL activists and leaders chased BNP men wielding sticks, claimed Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP Chairperson's media wing.

He said, "Chhatra League and Jubo League activists obstructed the BNP men on their way to join a pre-declared rally at section-6 in Mirpur on Thursday.

Iqbal Hossain, former joint general secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North, said, "The rally was scheduled to be held on Thursday. BNP men were headed to join the rally.

"The leaders and activists of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League, who had taken position in advance, attacked them with weapons," he added.

Iqbal said that he was somehow saved from the attack.

Eyewitnesses said a clash broke out between men of both parties. Police are now trying to bring the situation under control.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner (Mirpur zone) of Police Jasim Uddin claimed that BNP leaders and workers made an attack on the police.

"Leaders and activists of Awami League were going to join a mourning rally at Mirpur-6 beside the BNP rally. Then BNP leaders and activists attacked the Awami League supporters. After the police removed the Awami League activists, the BNP activists attacked the police," he said.

Several police officers were injured in the incident, he added.

BNP announced programmes and rallies across the country, in protest against the latest hike in fuel prices, transport fares and soaring prices of all essential commodities, as well as to protest the attacks and killing of party men during rallies.

According to the BNP, more than 550 leaders and activists were arrested and about 47 cases filed against them in August. 

The BNP has also since claimed that at least 22 of its programmes have been attacked by police and ruling party men.

The ruling AL has maintained that the BNP has been spreading anarchy in the name of their movements.

From 22 to 31 August, 52 programmes of the BNP were attacked and the houses of BNP leaders and activists were attacked in 18 places.

Section 144 was imposed in eight upazilas due to counter-programmes of the two parties.

