Police fine 10 for disobeying traffic instructions on Padma Bridge

A special team of Munshiganj Traffic Police conducted operations at various points of Padma Bridge from 10am to 2pm today and fined a total of 10 people for not obeying the traffic instructions.

The drivers of five motorcycles, one bus, three private cars and one pick-up van were fined a total of Tk32,500 for disobeying the traffic instructions on the Padma Bridge on Thursday (27 April)

Drivers of the vehicles were fined for disobeying the instructions, changing lanes, excessive speed and taking photos while standing on the bridge.

"Munshiganj Traffic Department is performing its duties to ensure the safe movement of vehicles on the Padma Bridge. Drivers of 10 vehicles, including 5 motorcycles, were fined a total of Tk32,500 for not following the traffic rules," Munshiganj District Traffic Inspector (Finance and Administration) Bazlur Rahman told The Business Standard.