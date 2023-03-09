Police file unnatural death case in Gulistan blast incident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 11:23 am

Related News

Police file unnatural death case in Gulistan blast incident

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 11:23 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The police have filed an unnatural death case in the incident of the explosion in a five-storey building in Siddique Bazar of Dhaka's Gulistan that killed at least 20 and injured many others on Tuesday.

The case was filed on Wednesday night, confirmed Additional Deputy Commissioner (media) KN Niyoti Roy.

However, no one was named as accused in the case statement, he added saying that investigation is ongoing, and if anyone is found involved in the blast they will be accused in the case then.

Earlier, on Tuesday, at least 17 people were killed and over 100 were injured in a massive explosion in a 5-storey building near a BRTC bus counter in the capital's Gulistan area.

The explosion occurred around 4:50pm on Tuesday. A sanitary materials shop on the ground floor of the building, Brac Bank office on one of the other floors and an adjacent 7-storey building were damaged but no building collapsed.

Top News

Blast / Gulistan / case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

2h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

1h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Another day, another record by Shakib

Another day, another record by Shakib

1h | TBS SPORTS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

1h | TBS Entertainment
“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

18h | TBS Stories
Can women do everything?

Can women do everything?

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters