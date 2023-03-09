Police file unnatural death case in Gulistan blast incident

The police have filed an unnatural death case in the incident of the explosion in a five-storey building in Siddique Bazar of Dhaka's Gulistan that killed at least 20 and injured many others on Tuesday.

The case was filed on Wednesday night, confirmed Additional Deputy Commissioner (media) KN Niyoti Roy.

However, no one was named as accused in the case statement, he added saying that investigation is ongoing, and if anyone is found involved in the blast they will be accused in the case then.

Earlier, on Tuesday, at least 17 people were killed and over 100 were injured in a massive explosion in a 5-storey building near a BRTC bus counter in the capital's Gulistan area.

The explosion occurred around 4:50pm on Tuesday. A sanitary materials shop on the ground floor of the building, Brac Bank office on one of the other floors and an adjacent 7-storey building were damaged but no building collapsed.