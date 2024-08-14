Police file case against former upazila chairman Tipu, 700 others in Lakhsmipur

The police have filed a case against former upazila chairman of Lakhsmipur Sadar AKM Salah Uddin Tipu and 700 others for obstructing police from carrying out their duty and injuring them during the violence that erupted centring the quota reform protests.

Sub-Inspector of Lakhsmipur Sadar police station Anbik Chakma lodged the case as plaintiff on Monday night (12 August).

Officer In-Charge of the police station Yasin Faruk Majumder confirmed the matter on Tuesday (13 August), saying, "People took part in the protests on 4 August. Police were deployed at the district's court area at that time, and at one point, the protesters attacked us, injuring eight of our fellow policemen."

"We've filed a case naming 18 people and against 700 unnamed others on allegations of hindering police activities and injuring police members. Former president of Jubo League's district unit Tipu has been made the main accused in the case," the OC added.

Tipu has been absconding since filing of the case. He couldn't be reached out for comments.