Police file case against agitating SUST students

Police on Monday night filed a case against Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) students who have been staging demonstrations seeking the removal of the vice-chancellor over Sunday police attack.

According to the case statement, around 200 to 300 students obstructed police on Sunday evening when they went to the campus to "rescue" VC Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed.

"The students tried to snatch government-issued firearms and threw brick chips at police. They also fired shots and hurled bombs at police," said the statement.

However, students said police charged batons, lobbed tear shell canisters, fired rubber bullets and used stan grenades to disperse them as they blocked the VC in his office seeking his measures to an administrative issue.

The police attack left over 40 students injured, according to students, turning the student protest into an anti-VC movement.

According to students, police attacked and shot at the students on the instructions of the VC.

On Tuesday afternoon, a delegation of teachers led by the SUST Teachers Association President Dr Tulsi Kumar Das met the agitating students with a proposal for a dialogue to resolve the crisis.

But the students categorically refused the proposal, stressing resignation of the VC.

Earlier, the students brought out processions on the campus to press home their one-point demand.

Awami League expresses solidarity with students

Local Awami League leaders expressed solidarity with the agitating SUST students on Tuesday noon. They said that all the demands of the students were logical and urged the students to give some time to fulfill the demands.

At the same time, they called for a dialogue so that a solution can be reached through negotiations.

Sylhet Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary Professor Zakir Hossain, Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Nadel and Joint

Secretary Bidhan Kumar Saha and several AL leaders appeared at the students' protest rally on Tuesday afternoon.

At that time, Shafiul Alam Nadel told the students, "I have come here on the instructions of the education minister. Our party and government are by your side. We will talk to the administration and try to find a way out of this crisis."

"I agree with your demands. We will try to get your initial demands implemented quickly. But you have to give a little time," he added.

The AL leaders left the demonstrating students around 2.15pm and went to the VC's residence. Shortly afterwards, the students marched towards the VC's residence, chanting slogans demanding resignation of the VC. They staged a sit-in in front of the VC's residence.

VC Farid Uddin Ahmed was staying at his residence at that time.

