Police file case against agitating SUST students

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 10:36 pm

Related News

Police file case against agitating SUST students

Students refuse teachers’ proposal for dialogue, seek resignation of the VC

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 10:36 pm
Police file case against agitating SUST students

Police on Monday night filed a case against Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) students who have been staging demonstrations seeking the removal of the vice-chancellor over Sunday police attack.    

According to the case statement, around 200 to 300 students obstructed police on Sunday evening when they went to the campus to "rescue" VC Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed. 

"The students tried to snatch government-issued firearms and threw brick chips at police. They also fired shots and hurled bombs at police," said the statement.  

However, students said police charged batons, lobbed tear shell canisters, fired rubber bullets and used stan grenades to disperse them as they blocked the VC in his office seeking his measures to an administrative issue.

The police attack left over 40 students injured, according to students, turning the student protest into an anti-VC movement.    

According to students, police attacked and shot at the students on the instructions of the VC.

On Tuesday afternoon, a delegation of teachers led by the SUST Teachers Association President Dr Tulsi Kumar Das met the agitating students with a proposal for a dialogue to resolve the crisis. 

But the students categorically refused the proposal, stressing resignation of the VC.

Earlier, the students brought out processions on the campus to press home their one-point demand.

Awami League expresses solidarity with students

Local Awami League leaders expressed solidarity with the agitating SUST students on Tuesday noon. They said that all the demands of the students were logical and urged the students to give some time to fulfill the demands.

At the same time, they called for a dialogue so that a solution can be reached through negotiations.
Sylhet Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary Professor Zakir Hossain, Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Nadel and Joint

Secretary Bidhan Kumar Saha and several AL leaders appeared at the students' protest rally on Tuesday afternoon.

At that time, Shafiul Alam Nadel told the students, "I have come here on the instructions of the education minister. Our party and government are by your side. We will talk to the administration and try to find a way out of this crisis."

"I agree with your demands. We will try to get your initial demands implemented quickly. But you have to give a little time," he added.

The AL leaders left the demonstrating students around 2.15pm and went to the VC's residence. Shortly afterwards, the students marched towards the VC's residence, chanting slogans demanding resignation of the VC. They staged a sit-in in front of the VC's residence.

VC Farid Uddin Ahmed was staying at his residence at that time.
 

Top News / Education

SUST

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

9h | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

10h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

12h | Panorama
Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

3h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

3h | Videos
Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

3h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant