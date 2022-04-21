More than 1,000 sued over New Market clash between students-traders

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 01:10 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Three classes have been filed with New Market police station against more than 1,000 people in the incident of the clash between Dhaka College students and New Market traders that left one dead and at least 50 injured.

Police Inspector Yeamin Kabir filed a case for attacking law enforcers and obstructing them from discharging duties during the clash.

The case was filed against 600 unidentified students and 300 traders and shop owners.

Another police officer filed a case under the Explosives Act. More than 1,000 people were accused in the two police cases.

Also, family members of Nahid Hasan, who died during the clash, filed a murder case against 100 to 150 unidentified people.

A clash ensued between Dhaka College students and some traders in the capital's New Market area around midnight on Tuesday (April 19).

Protesting the incident, hundreds of students from the campus rushed to the spot and attacked the marketplace with locally made weapons.

The intense situation persisted for around two and a half hours with chases and counter chases taking place during the time. A number of shops were vandalised and several traders were also physically assaulted in the attack, the students added.

In response, the traders soon organised and chased out the students from the market's premise.

Following Monday night's incident, a day-long conflict between shopkeepers of the New Market area, students of the adjacent Dhaka College and police left at least one person dead and more than 50 injured.

