Police exhume body of two killed during student movement in Cumilla

Police have exhumed bodies of two who were killed during anti-discrimination student movement on 26 October. Photo: TBS

Police have exhumed the bodies of two people who were killed during the protests led by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Cumilla.

The bodies of Md Rifat, 16, and Md Babu Mia, 23, were exhumed in the district's Daudkandi upazila yesterday (26 October) as per the order of the court for the sake of investigation.

Among them, Rifat was a tenth-grader, while Babu was a mason.

According to police, Rifat was seriously injured after getting shot in the chest during the student movement on 4 August. He succumbed to death that night, and his family buried him without an autopsy.

On 18 August, a person named Abdur Razzak identified himself as Rifat's uncle and lodged a murder case with the Daudkandi model police station 14 days after Rifat's death.

On 1 September, Rifat's mother, Nipa Begum, lodged another murder case with a Cumilla court, which is being investigated by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

Police said former member of parliament Engineer Abdus Sabur, former upazila chairman Major (retd) Mohammad Ali Sumon, former municipality mayor Naim Yusuf Sein, and 400 others have been accused in both cases.

Meanwhile, Babu was shot in the chest and died in front of the Daudkandi model police station on 5 August.

He, too, was buried without an autopsy. Later, Babu's neighbor, Liton Ahmed Pavel, filed a murder case naming 48 people and keeping 150 others unnamed.

Police said both bodies had been exhumed following a court order as they did not have autopsies. Assistant Commissioner (Land) Redwan Islam of Daudkandi, the case's Investigation Officer, and Sub-Inspector of Daudkandi model police station Harunur Rashid were present.

"The families of the deceased had buried them as there was not any way to do autopsies at that time. The bodies have been sent to the Cumilla Medical College morgue. The bodies will be handed over to their families again after autopsies," said Harunur.

AC (Land) Redwan said the next procedures will follow the autopsy reports.