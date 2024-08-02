50 injured as police, protesters clash in Sylhet; sound grenades, tear shells fired

Clashes took place between police and protesters in Sylhet today (2 August). Photo: TBS

Around 50 people were reportedly injured in clashes between police and protesters in Sylhet today (2 August).

Police also detained at least eight people amid the clashes that took place in the city's Akhalia area, said Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (North) Azbahar Ali Sheikh.

Earlier, police dispersed students with tear gas shells and sound grenades as they took the streets as part of the nationwide protest programme announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement yesterday.

Also, there have been reports of internet connection disruptions in the city.

Around 3pm, students gathered at the city's Modina Market area near the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), our correspondent reports from the spot.

Later, they blocked the Sylhet-Sunamganj highway. The police, who were already stationed there, obstructed them.

At one point, the agitated students threw brick-bats. In response, police fired tear gas at the agitated students.