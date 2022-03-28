Police disperse hartal supporters from Paltan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 03:16 pm

Related News

Police disperse hartal supporters from Paltan

The Left Democratic Alliance (LDA), a coalition of eight left-leaning political parties, called for the half-day hartal on 28 March protesting the price hike of daily essentials commodities

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 03:16 pm

The Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) supporters today blocked the capital's Paltan area during the  half-day hartal called by the left-leaning political parties protesting the price hike of daily essentials commodities. 

Police baton-charged on the hartal supporters, used water cannon, and shot tear shells to disperse them. 

Earlier in the day, the LDA supporters staged a procession at Dhaka University's TSC area and the adjacent Shahbag area.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

"We can't accept this abnormal rise in commodity prices, the lower and middle-class people have their back leaning against the wall, so we are staging a movement on the streets," Shovon Rahman, general secretary of the Socialist Students' Front told The Business Standard. 

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

The strikers later blocked the roads near Shahbag. However, they left one side of the road open after 8 am. 

LDA, Zafrullah call half-day hartal on 28 March over skyrocketing prices of essentials

"20 LDA supporters have been arrested across the country during the strike, while 100 were left injured in attacks by police," said LDA Coordinator Saiful Haque, calling for protest across the country tomorrow over the arrests and attacks. 

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

The LDA, a coalition of eight left-leaning political parties, called for the half-day hartal on 28 March protesting the price hike of daily essentials and demanding issuing of ration cards for the people in need.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

Saiful Haque, the coordinator of the LDA, made the announcement at a media briefing at the capital's Purana Paltan on Friday (11 March).

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, trustee of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, also called a half-day hartal for 28 March against the spiraling prices of daily essentials. He called on the public to support the half-day hartal to draw the government's attention to their sufferings for their own survival.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

Rendering support to the hartal, Gano Sanghati Andolon Chief Coordinator, Zonayed Saki, said all the development of the government is rendered meaningless when the lines of low-income people get longer and longer at Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) trucks for subsidised goods.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

BNP has also supported the strike called by the left-leaning political alliance.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday (24 March) called upon the striking political parties not to cause public suffering during their protest.

Top News / Politics

price hike / strike / Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) / Hartal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

2h | Panorama
Photo caption: How expensive is soybean oil now, after a continuous price hike for over a year? Photo: Mumit M

The tale of a ‘collaterally damaged’ people

4h | Analysis
Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

5h | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Medicines made from poisonous plants

Medicines made from poisonous plants

2h | Videos
Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

2h | Videos
World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

19h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles