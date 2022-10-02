Police determined to repel disruptors of communal harmony: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has said the police are determined to crack down on anyone who would attempt to disturb communal harmony in the country.

"Bangladesh sets a shining example of communal harmony among different religions. Some miscreants want to sabotage our coexistence and the country's image," said the IGP while visiting Banani Puja mandap in the capital Sunday (2 October) evening.

DMP Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam and leaders of the Hindu community also spoke on the occasion.

Warning miscreants, the IGP said, "If anyone tries to disturb communal harmony, strict disciplinary action will be taken against them, so that no one dares to cause any kind of disaster in the future."

He urged everyone to be vigilant at all times and expressed hope that the occasion of Durga Puja would end peacefully.