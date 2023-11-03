Police detained BNP leader Mujibur Rahman Sarwar, says Rizvi

Bangladesh

UNB
03 November, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 01:15 pm

Earlier on Friday, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and media cell Convenor Zahir Uddin Swapan were picked up from Gulshan at around 12:30am.

BNP leader Mujibur Rahman Sarwar. Photo: UNB
BNP leader Mujibur Rahman Sarwar. Photo: UNB

Law enforcers in plain clothes allegedly detained BNP joint secretary general Mujibur Rahman Sarwar early Friday, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The BNP leader said Detective Branch (DB) picked him up from a house in Mohammadpur area of the capital around 3:30am.

Quoting family members, Rizvi said, "Mujibur Rahman Sarwar was picked up late at night by law enforcers in plainclothes."

The BNP leader condemned the arrest of Sarwar.

However, Chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid could not be reached for a comment in this matter.

A former MP, Mujibur Rahman, also served as mayor of Barishal City Corporation.

