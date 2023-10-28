Police detain at least 200 BNP men from under-construction building in Kakrail

Police arrested at least 200 BNP men and recovered bamboo sticks and cocktails during a raid in an under-construction building in Dhaka's Kakrail in early hours of Saturday, 28 October 2023. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

The Detective Branch (DB) of Police have detained at least 200 leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) from an under-construction building in the capital's Kakrail.

Police raided the building in the early hours of Saturday (28 October) after receiving information about the gathering of a suspicious crowd, DB Chief Harun-Or-Rashid said.

"More than 200 BNP leaders and activists were arrested in the operation. Cocktails, bamboo sticks, anti-government banners have been recovered from the scene," he added.

DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid talking to reporters after a raid in Kakrail in early hours of Saturday, 28 October 2023. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

During the raid, BNP men threw several cocktails at the police. Several policemen were injured in the attack, Harun said.

The arrestees have been handed over to Ramna police station.

"We have information that BNP leaders and activists are staying in some other abandoned and under-construction buildings in Dhaka. We will continue our operation in those buildings as well," the DB chief said.