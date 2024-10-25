Police detain central BCL leader from Cumilla

A former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League's central committee has been detained from Cumilla.

Police detained the former leader Mohsin Alam Khan from Cumilla City's EPZ gate area around 9:30pm yesterday (24 October).

Confirming the matter, Officer In-Charge of Kotwali police station Mohinul Islam said, "Police has detained Mohsin. There are several cases against him. He will be sent to prison after due legal process."

Mohsin Alam Khan is the former deputy secretary of hospitality affairs of BCL's central committee. He is the son of Chunnu Mia, a member of the convening committee of Jubo League's Cumilla South unit.