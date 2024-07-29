Police detain 34 protesters from Science Lab, Mirpur

Police have detained at least 34 people from the capital's Science Lab and Mirpur areas today (29 July) during protests against the Detective Branch (DB) "coercing" the quota reform leaders to withdraw the programme.

Students started to gather at Science Lab since this morning.

Police were seen interrogating and checking their mobile phones.

Later, six of the protesters were detained.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Around 1:30pm, the students tried to regroup in front of Star Kabab and go to Road No-1 of Dhanmondi from there, but police again dispersed them and took 10 more students in their custody.

When asked about the matter, the police did not provide any justification for the detention.

Meanwhile, police arrested 18 students from ECB Chattar at Mirpur when they tried to gather there to demonstrate.

People detained at Science Lab, Dhanmondi, on 29 July 2024. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Empty bullets were fired by police during this time.

At Mirpur-10 intersection, members of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Jubo League were seen carrying out showdowns on bikes since the morning.

Leaders and activists of different political affiliates of the ruling Awami League were seen taking positions on the road with sticks in their hands.