Police demarcate 'crime zone' in Nayapaltan; journos barred from entering

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 03:22 pm

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

The bomb-disposal unit of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime of Police has gathered in front of the BNP headquarters in the capital's Nayapaltan.

The area surrounding the BNP central office was seen cordoned off with retractable barricade tape, a bright yellow coloured belt that is used to warn or alert passersby of an area or situation containing a possible hazard.

"Vehicles of the Bomb Disposal Unit have been brought here after multiple improvised explosive devices were found, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Joint Commissioner (operations) Biplob Kumar Sarker said confirming the matter to The Business Standard.

"Police are down analysing the crime scene as a part of which CCTV cameras are being installed to further enhance the surveillance in areas adjacent to the BNP party office, he added.

The police official also requested journalists to leave the crime scene area immediately.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

Earlier on Wednesday (8 December), police claimed that they have publicly defused improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that were found inside the BNP office in Nayapaltan. 

The DMP joint commissioner also claimed crude bombs were thrown targeting policemen from the second floor of the BNP head office.

Following the police raid many were detained and taken away in 11 prison vans from the scene.

During raids inside the BNP office in Nayapaltan, the police found cooked khichuri, cooking ingredients and dishes. 

The police have also seized a covered van carrying commodities from outside the BNP office. The front glass of the vehicle was found broken.

At least 50 motorcycles were seized from around the BNP office and taken to the Paltan police station on a police van.

