Jamaat's Dhaka rally: Police fire teargas, detain leaders and activists

Jamaat leaders and activists hold protest rally at Jatrabari on 8 September 2023.Photo: TBS

Police fired teargas and arrested a number of Jamaat activists and leaders following the conclusion of the party's rally in the capital's Jatrabari today.

Fifteen people have been injured in the clash, said Ashraful Alam Imon, Dhaka Metropolitan South's media director.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's Dhaka Metropolitan South unit held the protest march on Friday (8 September) to protest the obstruction of the funeral of its former leader and war criminal Delawar Hossain Sayeedi in absentia.

Police detain Jamaat leaders and activists while taking part in protest rally at Jatrabari on 8 September 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

The party is also demanding the release of its arrested leaders and the assurance that the next general election will be held under a caretaker government.

The protest rally led by Shafiqul Islam Masood started at the capital's Jatrabari kitchen market and ended after marching through important roads in the area.

Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka Metropolitan South Amir Nurul Islam Bulbul and Dhaka Metropolitan South Secretary Dr Shafiqul Islam Masud condemned and protested against the arrest of the leaders and activists from the rally.

The party is also scheduled to hold a peaceful march in all major cities of the country on Sunday, the party announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi passed away on 14 August at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) following which people crowded in front of the main gate of the hospital, with some even breaking into the hospital grounds.