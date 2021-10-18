Police crack down on those spreading rumours on social media platforms

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 10:39 pm

Bangladesh Police on Monday said that they are strictly monitoring the activities of the people who are spreading rumours on different social media platforms.

In a statement, the law enforcement agency said it is taking action against the vested quarter.  

At the same time, the police urged all not to spread and believe in rumours and unsolicited news on any medium. 

The law enforcement agency also sought cooperation from general people to help prevent any unwanted situation that incites violence. 

Police, in the statement, stated that a group of individuals has been trying to create an unstable situation in the country by deliberately spreading rumours through social media to destroy communal harmony in the country. 

Besides, in many cases, these individuals distorted or misinterpreted social media posts and their contents to provoke conflict among communities.

The police also mentioned that its relevant units have been monitoring those who are spreading rumours on social media and are taking legal actions against them.  

