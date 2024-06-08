Police cordone off suspected militant den in Netrakona
A special team of police have cordoned off a two-storied residence at Bhasa Para village under Kailati union of Netrakona Sadar upazila this afternoon, suspecting it to be a 'militant den'.
Superintendent of Police (SP)of Netrakona Foyaz Ahmed told local journalists that after conducting a search operation inside the house today, the police recovered one foreign made pistol, 17 rounds of live ammunition and many toy arms, including one toy AK-47 rifle, and militant training materials.
The SP also said it is suspected that a group of militants might have rented the house.
Police also located a sound-proof room in the house.
The police sought help from a bomb-disposal unit and anti-terrorism unit in Dhaka for searching the residence, he added.