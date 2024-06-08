Police cordone off suspected militant den in Netrakona

Bangladesh

BSS
08 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 10:35 pm

Related News

Police cordone off suspected militant den in Netrakona

The police sought help from a bomb-disposal unit and anti-terrorism unit in Dhaka for searching the residence

BSS
08 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 10:35 pm
A special team of police have cordoned off a two-storied residence at Bhasa Para village under Kailati union of Netrakona Sadar upazila on 8 June suspecting it to be a &#039;militant den&#039;. Photo: BSS
A special team of police have cordoned off a two-storied residence at Bhasa Para village under Kailati union of Netrakona Sadar upazila on 8 June suspecting it to be a 'militant den'. Photo: BSS

A special team of police have cordoned off a two-storied residence at Bhasa Para village under Kailati union of Netrakona Sadar upazila this afternoon, suspecting it to be a 'militant den'.

Superintendent of Police (SP)of Netrakona Foyaz Ahmed told local journalists that after conducting a search operation inside the house today, the police recovered one foreign made pistol, 17 rounds of live ammunition and many toy arms, including one toy AK-47 rifle, and militant training materials.

The SP also said it is suspected that a group of militants might have rented the house.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Police also located a sound-proof room in the house.

The police sought help from a bomb-disposal unit and anti-terrorism unit in Dhaka for searching the residence, he added.

 

Netrakona / Military / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

1d | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

2d | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

2h | Videos
How was the India-Pakistan every T20 World Cup clash?

How was the India-Pakistan every T20 World Cup clash?

6m | Videos
No nuclear weapons needed to win Ukraine war: Putin

No nuclear weapons needed to win Ukraine war: Putin

1h | Videos
Australia vs England: Two big guns face each other

Australia vs England: Two big guns face each other

4h | Videos