Police constable stabbed dead in city
A police constable was stabbed dead in the city's Farmgate area early Saturday (1 July).
The deceased was identified as Maniruzzaman Talukdar, 45, a constable of DC (Tejgaon) Traffic Division and hailing from Sherpur district.
HM Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner (Tejgaon) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Station, Maniruzzaman returned to Dhaka from home by a bus and got down from the bus at Farmgate. around 3:30am.
When he reached Sejan Point on Indira Road, a group of miscreants stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him injured.
Later, he was taken to Suhrawardy Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.
Police suspected that muggers might have killed him.