Police constable stabbed dead in city

A police constable was stabbed dead in the city's Farmgate area early Saturday (1 July).

The deceased was identified as Maniruzzaman Talukdar, 45, a constable of DC (Tejgaon) Traffic Division and hailing from Sherpur district.

HM Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner (Tejgaon) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Station, Maniruzzaman returned to Dhaka from home by a bus and got down from the bus at Farmgate. around 3:30am.

When he reached Sejan Point on Indira Road, a group of miscreants stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him injured.

Later, he was taken to Suhrawardy Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Police suspected that muggers might have killed him.