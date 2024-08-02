Police constable killed amid clashes in Khulna

A police constable was killed amid clashes between police and protesters in Khulna today (2 August).

The deceased has been identified as Conostable Suman Gharami, Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque told The Business Standard.

Earlier on the day, police dispersed protesters with tear gas as they took the streets as part of the nationwide protest programme announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement yesterday.

Around 5:30pm, police started firing tear gas shells at the Gollamari intersection of the city, our correspondent reported from the spot. Also, there have been reports of chases and counter-chases between protesters and police.

Earlier around 3pm, students began a sit-in protest at Shibbari intersection, voicing their opposition to the police, RAB, and BGB attacks on students during the recent quota reform movement.