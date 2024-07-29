Police conduct searches in front of NSU, at least 15 detained

The prison van with the detainees left the area at 1:28pm. Photo: TBS

Police have conducted widespread searches at the gates of North South University as students gathered this morning (29 July) to press forth their nine-point demand, including justice for the students killed during the quota reform movement.

Between 11am and 2pm, at least 15 people, including three female students, were seen getting picked up and transported to a prison van, our correspondent reports.

Police officials, however, have not yet provided an official count of the total number of detentions.

A TBS reporter on the scene observed a heavy police presence at Gates 3 and 8 of North South University around 11:30am. At Gate 8, police detained three individuals, including one female student. As the day progressed, the number of detentions grew.

"Why did they detain my son? My son is not a student. I sent him to the market... Must they detain any youth they see?" Shahin Raj's mother

Eyewitnesses said police officers checked mobile phones of those who identified themselves as students. The detained individuals included both students and passersby.

Some detainees alleged that they were picked up by police simply because they were identified as students.

Mahabubur Rahman, a United International University student, said, "I was heading home through the Bashundhara Gate after getting my car fixed. The police stopped me and asked about my occupation. I replied that I was a UIU student. Without further explanation, they took me into their vehicle."

A student from Daffodil College, who was in the same police van, told TBS, "I was simply on my way home when the police detained me."

Pedestrian Shahin Raj was detained at 1:18pm while returning home from the market in a rickshaw. When he protested saying, "I was simply passing through the area. Why am I being arrested?", a group of police officers then forced Shahin into a prison van, saying, "We will talk later on the matter."

His mother rushed to the scene upon hearing the news. She said, "Why did they detain my son? My son is not a student. I sent him to the market. He doesn't let me go to the market as I am unwell. Must they detain any youth they see?

Among those arrested was Tazdid Rahman Khan, a BBA Marketing student from North South University's Batch 191, residing in Bashundhara Block A.

He described the incident, "I was walking near my university when the police slapped me twice and forced me into the prison van. Another NSU student named Emon was detained at the same time."

NSU Lecturer Sharmee Hossain said approximately 12 people have been detained from the area. When she reached the campus at around 1:25pm, she asked the police for the list of the detained NSU students which was not provided.

"When we asked the police on what grounds these students were detained, they charged us saying whether or not we had come here to instigate the situation.

"We strongly condemn this incident of detention and are deeply saddened by such harassment of students. Students should be returned to us," she said.

The prison van with the detainees left the area at 1:28pm.

Later in the afternoon, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Joint Commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarkar said, "We are fully prepared to prevent any gathering of Jamaat-Shibir or any terrorist of BNP in the North South University or Bashundhara areas. If anyone wants to carry out terrorist activities or sabotage here, maximum legal action will be taken."

When asked about the number of detainees, the officer replied, "We cannot provide a specific figure right now…The detainees were picked up from various locations of the capital."