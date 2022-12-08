Police conduct search operation on Dhaka-bound transports ahead of BNP rally

Police have been conducting searches on Dhaka-bound transports and beefed up security measures at all entry points and key locations in the capital ahead of BNP's 10 December rally.

The law enforcers are carrying out their operation on Thursday at various entry points including Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet highways in Narayanganj, Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Tongi Bridge and Dhaka-Aricha highway at Savar's Aminbazar area.

All Dhaka-bound transports including long haul buses, CNG, Motorbike, cars are being searched at check posts set up in Gabtoli, Sayedabad, and Tongi.

Photo: TBS

BNP leaders are saying these check posts were set up to deter the party men from entering the city ahead of the rally, said police.

According to locals, the police are interrogating commuters, looking into their phones and conducting body search.

Just two days before the rally commences, police have intensified their security measures.

Besides, the law enforcers have also extended their searches across hotel and motels in a 15-day counter-terrorism drive.

Earlier on Tuesday (6 December), DMP Commissioner Khandoker Golam Faruq at a press briefing said that they would set up check posts at every entry point of the capital to foil any kind of subversive activities.

On Wednesday, a man died after being shot during a clash between police and BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters. Dozens of BNP men, journalists and police personnel were also injured.

Check points in many areas including Jatrabari, Shonir Akhra, Tongi, Uttara, Gabtoli, Purbachal have been set up, said the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Photo: TBS

"The surveillance has been amped up as tensions worsened after the Wednesday clash. But police are not harassing anyone. It's all for maintaining law and order," a deputy commissioner of DMP's crime division told The Business Standard.

The number of buses plying across the city appears to be relatively low today, possibly due to fear of untoward situation in the streets, causing sufferings among city dwellers.

Photo: TBS

However, Mostafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Gulshan traffic zone, said that traffic seemed rather normal throughout the day as opposed to reports published on some media outlets.

"Though the streets were not chaotic, you cannot say it was ghostly. Perhaps, a relatively fewer number of people are commuting which is why we're not experiencing intense traffic congestion," he added.