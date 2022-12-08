Police conduct search operation on Dhaka-bound transports ahead of BNP rally

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 08:33 pm

Related News

Police conduct search operation on Dhaka-bound transports ahead of BNP rally

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 08:33 pm
Police conduct search operation on Dhaka-bound transports ahead of BNP rally

Police have been conducting searches on Dhaka-bound transports and beefed up security measures at all entry points and key locations in the capital ahead of BNP's 10 December rally.

The law enforcers are carrying out their operation on Thursday at various entry points including Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet highways in Narayanganj, Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Tongi Bridge and Dhaka-Aricha highway at Savar's Aminbazar area.

All Dhaka-bound transports including long haul buses, CNG, Motorbike, cars are being searched at check posts set up in Gabtoli, Sayedabad, and Tongi.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

BNP leaders are saying these check posts were set up to deter the party men from entering the city ahead of the rally, said police.

According to locals, the police are interrogating commuters, looking into their phones and conducting body search. 

Just two days before the rally commences, police have intensified their security measures. 

Besides, the law enforcers have also extended their searches across hotel and motels in a 15-day counter-terrorism drive.

Earlier on Tuesday (6 December), DMP Commissioner Khandoker Golam Faruq at a press briefing said that they would set up check posts at every entry point of the capital to foil any kind of subversive activities.

On Wednesday, a man died after being shot during a clash between police and BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters. Dozens of BNP men, journalists and police personnel were also injured.

Check points in many areas including Jatrabari, Shonir Akhra, Tongi, Uttara, Gabtoli, Purbachal have been set up, said the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"The surveillance has been amped up as tensions worsened after the Wednesday clash. But police are not harassing anyone. It's all for maintaining law and order," a deputy commissioner of DMP's crime division told The Business Standard.

The number of buses plying across the city appears to be relatively low today, possibly due to fear of untoward situation in the streets, causing sufferings among city dwellers.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

However, Mostafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Gulshan traffic zone, said that traffic seemed rather normal throughout the day as opposed to reports published on some media outlets.

"Though the streets were not chaotic, you cannot say it was ghostly. Perhaps, a relatively fewer number of people are commuting which is why we're not experiencing intense traffic congestion," he added.

Top News

check post / BNP / BNP rally / BNP divisional rally / Nayapaltan Clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

3h | Pursuit
Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Congratulations to all those who did not get GPA 5.0

10h | Thoughts
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

11h | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI-driven solution to eye care

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

21m | TBS World
How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

2h | TBS Insight
4000 years Eternal flame: Azerbaijan

4000 years Eternal flame: Azerbaijan

3h | TBS World
Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points