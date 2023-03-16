Police committed to fulfilling election-time responsibilities: IGP

During elections, the police follow the directives of the Election Commission, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun yesterday said.

Police are committed to performing their duties properly, assigned by the Election Commission at that time.

The IGP came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after inaugurating Bangabandhu Corner and Memorial Library at the district police super's office in Barishal city yesterday afternoon.

"Journalists and police complement each other. They work together for the development of society," he also said.

The IGP assured that if any journalist is harassed or tortured, police will take appropriate action in that case.

Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, Divisional Commissioner Amin-ul-Ahsan, Range DIG SM Akhteruzzaman, Police Commissioner Saiful Islam and senior officials of the administration were present on the occasion.

Before the IGP's arrival, some journalists blocked the road in front of the Police Superintendent's office as some policemen allegedly misbehaved with them. The issue was resolved after senior police officers and the mayor intervened.